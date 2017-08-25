How Yeast Will let Astronauts 3D Print Plastic Parts From Pee

Overpacking isn’t exactly an option for trips into space, even for longer trips like an eventual manned mission to Mars. There isn’t enough room to carry a swag of spare parts just in case you need them, and some essential nutrients don’t have a long enough shelf life to survive the journey. Now, researchers are recruiting microorganisms to solve both of those problems, by engineering them to make nutrients and 3D-printable plastics out of human waste.

The journey to Mars will be littered with hurdles, and NASA has already mapped out how it plans to start overcoming them. Astronauts on the ISS have the benefit of regular cargo shuttles to resupply them, but a crew bound for the Red Planet would need to be self-sufficient, either carrying what they need or producing what they can along the way and on arrival.