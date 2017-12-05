The War on Glitter

The big news in the mainstream and science press over the past three days has been the call for a ban on a new environmental hazard—glitter. Yep, those shiny, sparkling Mylar decorations found in everything from eye makeup and clothing to fishing lures and your child’s artwork hanging on the fridge are about to be banned from use.

It seems that microplastics such as microbeads in face scrub and toothpaste and other tiny bits of polymer used to make glitter are hazardous to the environment.