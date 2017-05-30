Plastics-to-Fuel Technology Proven to Have Sustainable Advantages

By

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), part of the U.S. Department of Energy, has determined that using pyrolysis to convert non-recycled plastics into ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel results in significant energy and environmental benefits. These include reductions of up to 14% in greenhouse gas emissions, up to 58% in water consumption, and up to 96% in traditional energy use when compared to ULSD from conventional crude oil.

The peer-reviewed analysis, “Life-Cycle Analysis of Fuels from Post-use Non-recycled Plastics,” was published in the April 14, 2017, edition of the journal Fuel. ANL based the analysis on its highly regarded Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions and Energy use in Transportation (GREET®) model, using data provided by five companies. The GREET database contains more than 100 different fuel pathways, has more than 30,000 subscribers, and is used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in implementing the Renewable Fuel Standard Program enacted by Congress.