Two Dozen Types of Scrap Imports Banned by China in 2018

Some 24 types of materials will be prohibited from entering China starting in 2018, including several types of post-consumer plastic scrap, one grade of unsorted paper, several types of used textiles and metal slags containing vanadium.

Dr. Steve Wong, who is the executive president of the China Scrap Plastic Association (CSPA), a member of two Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) committees and the chairman of Hong Kong-based plastics recycling firm Fukutomi Co. Ltd., is citing an announcement issued jointly by five Chinese government agencies as the source for the information.

Plastic scrap materials within the categories of production scrap, offcuts and regrind will still be allowed to enter China in 2018, according to the latest market update from Wong.