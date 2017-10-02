Foster Adds Lotte ABS and PC to Portfolio of Medical-Grade Materials

Foster Corp. (Putnam, CT) has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Lotte Advanced Materials’ Starex acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and Infino polycarbonate (PC) polymers for the North American healthcare markets. Effective Nov. 1, 2017, Foster will provide sales, technical and order fulfillment support to customers from their regional stocking facilities in Nevada and Connecticut.

ABS and PC are used throughout the medical industry for components that require toughness, dimensional stability and surface quality, as well as transparency.

ABS polymers provide a balance of performance, processibility and economics for large equipment housings and single-use instruments, such as scalpel handles.