Troubling Trends in Medtech Innovation

Is the medtech sector in ailing health? Research from Deloitte (New York) and AdvaMed (Washington, DC), the industry association and lobbying group for the U.S. medical technology sector, indicates that a killer combo of declining investment in startup companies and the shift from a fee-for-service to a value-based reimbursement and business model is taking its toll on the industry. Add the 2.3% medical device tax, which was suspended for two years in January 2016 and is queued to return next year, and the prognosis could be grim. But there are opportunities for a rebound, as well, suggests the report, one of which is digital health.

AdvaMed and Deloitte interviewed executives across the medtech innovation ecosystem and convened a roundtable with healthcare stakeholders to determine the opportunities and challenges facing the industry. One troubling trend, according to the report, is a years-long decline in venture capital investment.

“Many startup companies are struggling to make it out of the ‘valley of death,’ the period between initial investment and creation of a commercially viable product,” write Glenn Snyder, Pedro Arboleda and Sonal Shah, who authored the report. The proportion of venture capital investment in medtech companies declined from 13% in 1992 to four percent in 2016, and the drop has been even more precipitous in Series A funding, the first round of venture capital funds raised by startups. This is especially worrisome because startups are where innovation routinely happens in the medtech space. As the report notes, “many large companies have consolidated and are avoiding risky investments” in an environment where regulatory requirements are plentiful and onerous and competition is fierce.