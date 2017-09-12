Antimicrobial Polymer Additive Technology Achieves new Milestone

Antimicrobial polymer additive technology Nouvex received approval this week from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Pesticide Programs, Antimicrobial Division, as a material preservative. Clinically proven to be effective against bacteria as well as select viruses and fungi, Nouvex represents a new approach to preventing microbial contamination of materials such as thermoplastics, textiles, powder coatings as well as water and solvent based coatings, according to a press release published by Purdue University. The technology, which was developed by Jeffrey Youngblood, a professor in the Purdue School of Materials Engineering, is commercialized by Poly Group LLC (West Lafayette, IN).

“Nouvex works in a way that is unlike current chemicals or metal agents such as triclosan, copper and silver, making it conducive for use as a material preservative in substances such as thermoset and thermoplastics and synthetics; injection molding; and extrusion and powder coatings,” said Craig Kalmer, Chief Operating Officer of PolyGroup. EPA approval demonstrates that Nouvex, if used as directed, is safe to the environment and provides effective material protection as a preservative, he added.