Zeus Adds to Family of Thin-Walled PTFE Catheter Liners

In July, developer and extruder of advanced polymers Zeus Industrial Products Inc. (Orangeburg, SC) debuted the first thin-walled PTFE catheter liner in its Sub-Lite-Wall StreamLiner series. The StreamLiner XT has a maximum wall thickness of 0.00075 in. (0.01905 mm). It followed that up this week with the introduction of the StreamLiner VT, which features a maximum wall thickness of 0.001 in. (0.025 mm) in an inner diameter size range of 0.004 to 0.120 in. (0.107 to 3.05 mm). Both products will be showcased by Zeus at the co-located Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) and PLASTEC events in Minneapolis next month.

As a free extrusion, the StreamLiner series makes for a sturdier and more robust finished device while retaining necessary functional properties such as torqueablity, pushability and flexibility, said Zeus.