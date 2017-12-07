Metal Replacement in Medical Device Saves OEM Production Time and Expense

Apollo Medical Extrusion (Sandy, UT) typically presents polymers in its portfolio to medical device OEMs in terms of solutions, said Jonathan Jurgaitis, Senior Process Engineer. But the company is taking a different tack with the medical-grade Veradel polyethersulfone (PESU) from Solvay (Alpharetta, GA), which it recently added to its product line. It describes the material “as an idea generator.” The reason, explained Jurgaitis, is because it expands the design envelope for micro tubing used in catheter, endoscopy and laparoscopic instruments.

Apollo Medical Extrusion now offers single- and multi-lumen medical micro tubing extruded from Solvay’s medical-grade Veradel HC A-301 NT PESU. It is suited for applications that require a combination of rigidity, transparency and sterilization. “It’s stronger than polycarbonate, more transparent than PEI and it enables multi-lumen micro-tube configurations that stainless steel cannot achieve,” said Jurgaitis. He cited one customer who effectively replaced stainless steel tubing with a PESU alternative, boosting productivity and reducing cost in the process.