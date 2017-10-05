3D Printing Versus Injection Molding: Are We Near the Tipping Point? Discuss

For the mass production of plastic parts and products, injection molding has no compare and will remain the technology of choice for the foreseeable future. But as 3D printing (aka additive manufacturing) continues to make strides in material options, cycle times, part quality and scalability, many analysts believe that it will compete with injection molding in applications where quantities are limited or where mass customization is desirable. In fact, it’s already happening.

For example, did you know that the Airbus A350 contains more than 1000 3D-printed parts?

You may have heard that Adidas teamed up with Silicon Valley–based 3D-printing technology company Carbon to develop its Futurecraft 4D athletic shoes. The firmness or softness of various areas of the shoe’s midsole can be easily customized thanks to Carbon’s 3D printing technology. Adidas expects to be able to produce more than 100,000 pairs annually by the end of 2018.