What can Silly Putty Teach Engineers About Problem Solving?

Are you feeling lucky, er, medtech engineer? Then, head to booth 1911 at the co-located Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) and PLASTEC event in Minneapolis on Nov. 8 and 9. Exhibitor MMD Medical (Brooklyn Park, MN) has a challenge for you.

The supplier of moldmaking, injection molding and precision machining services to medical device OEMs invites attendees to test their engineering and problem-solving skills in a race against the clock and fellow show attendees. Using a glob of Silly Putty, three shapes and a three-minute timer, you will be tasked with solving a problem. The fastest times will be tracked on a leaderboard, and the individual with the fastest time will win a package that includes two front-row tickets to a Minnesota Wild or Minnesota Timberwolves game. Frankly, I’m an NHL guy, so it would be a slam dunk for me—apologies for the mixed metaphor—but no worries if you’re a Timberwolves fan, because the winner gets to pick the game.