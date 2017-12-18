PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Carbon Helps Develop Low-Cost, 3D-Printed TB Testing Device for Developing Countries

by | Dec 18, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical

plastic news Carbon TB testerWhere you live should not determine whether you live or die, to quote Bono, lead singer of the rock band U2, but, sadly, it often does. I was reminded of Bono’s phrase as I was reading about the contribution that Silicon Valley–based 3D-printing technology company Carbon (Redwood City, CA) made to the development of a low-cost, easy-to-use in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device to test for tuberculosis (TB).

Of the 10 million people that contract TB globally each year, more than 40% go undiagnosed or unreported, the vast majority of whom live in the developing world, according to the World Health Organization. To address this issue in countries with limited healthcare infrastructures, the Global Good Fund (Columbia, MD) got to work. A collaboration between Intellectual Ventures (IV; Bellevue, WA), a private enterprise involved in the development and licensing of intellectual property, and Bill Gates, the Global Good Fund spearheaded the development of an easy-to-use, affordable early TB diagnostic device. Carbon brought its expertise to the project, which resulted in the manufacture of hundreds of these devices for use in field trials.

Source Link

Related Posts

Platinum Equity to Acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems

by | December 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Platinum Equity announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems from Berkshire

Read More

OMERS Private Equity and Berkshire Partners Agree to Sell Husky to Platinum Equity

by | December 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees, and Berkshire

Read More

Global EMI Shielding Materials Market to Surpass $9.18 Billion by 2025

by | December 19, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Medical | 0 Comments

The global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials market was valued at $5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach

Read More

ACMA Announces Winners of Composites Excellence Awards

by | December 19, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has announced the winners for the Awards for Composites Excellence, sponsored

Read More

ISO Certified China Injection Mold Maker Announce Brand-New Manufacturing Solution

by | December 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

With great expertise and specialization, KLARM announces plastic mold making service for different customers, engaged in producing

Read More

Grace To Buy Polyolefin Catalysts Business From Albemarle For $416 Mln

by | December 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA), a polyolefin catalysts and licensing company, Thursday said it signed an agreement to acquire the Polyolefin

Read More

KraussMaffei to be Listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange

by | December 19, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The KraussMaffei group is set to be listed on the Shanghai stock exchange by its owner ChemChina. The injection moulding machine manufacturer

Read More

Global Market for Plastic Products to Reach $1.175 Trillion by 2020

by | December 18, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Extrusion, Injection Molding, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The global market for plastic products is growing at about 3% year on year, according to research from the Business Research Co. (Philadelphia)

Read More

Ottawa Social Enterprise Polycycle Lands $150K Grant for Plastics Recycling Venture

by | December 18, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

A University of Ottawa-based social enterprise has won a $150,000 grant for a pilot project aimed at using injection moulding technology

Read More

Carbon Helps Develop Low-Cost, 3D-Printed TB Testing Device for Developing Countries

by | December 18, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Medical | 0 Comments

Where you live should not determine whether you live or die, to quote Bono, lead singer of the rock band U2, but, sadly, it often does.

Read More

Submit a Comment