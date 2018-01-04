ISO 13485 Revision: What it Means for Medical Device OEMs and Their Supply Chains

The medical technology industry has gone through some changes in the last 14 years, as has its regulatory environment, and it was time that ISO 13485 reflected that evolution. The global standard for medical device quality management systems recently underwent its first revision since 2003, and it contains a number of changes that must be taken into account by medical device manufacturers and their critical suppliers. And, yes, there is a deadline: Companies must show compliance to ISO 13485:2016 by March 1, 2019. That might seem a ways off, but Notified Bodies have a lot on their plate right now, and audits are taking longer than ever before. PlasticsToday checked in with Garth Conrad, Vice President, Quality, at C. R. Bard, now part of BD, to learn more about how the revision affects the medical manufacturing space.

“There are three things I would focus on in the revision,” said Conrad: The approach to risk management, greater convergence with FDA CFR Part 820 and supply-chain management.