3D Printed Composite Sternum and Rib Cage Implanted for the First Time in the US

Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects the bones and joints and is resistant to traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. It requires surgical removal, and that’s what Penelope Heller faced in 2014 when she was diagnosed with the disease. In her successful surgery, the cancer was removed, but so were her sternum and part of her rib cage, which were replaced with an implant made from off-the-shelf Gore-Tex (low-density porous polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE) and Bone Cement (methyl methacrylate, or MMC).

Unfortunately, Heller’s problems didn’t end there. She continued to have trouble with pain and breathing issues because of the implant, so this year, the now 20-year-old Heller decided to try something different. After doing some online research, she came across the story of a Spanish patient who had been successfully treated for cancer and then had a customized, 3D printed sternum and partial rib cage implanted. The implant had been created by Australian company Anatomics.