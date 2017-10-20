3D Printed Composite Sternum and Rib Cage Implanted for the First Time in the US

Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects the bones and joints and is resistant to traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. It requires surgical removal, and that’s what Penelope Heller faced in 2014 when she was diagnosed with the disease. In her successful surgery, the cancer was removed, but so were her sternum and part of her rib cage, which were replaced with an implant made from off-the-shelf Gore-Tex (low-density porous polytetrafluoroethylene, or PTFE) and Bone Cement (methyl methacrylate, or MMC).
Unfortunately, Heller’s problems didn’t end there. She continued to have trouble with pain and breathing issues because of the implant, so this year, the now 20-year-old Heller decided to try something different. After doing some online research, she came across the story of a Spanish patient who had been successfully treated for cancer and then had a customized, 3D printed sternum and partial rib cage implanted. The implant had been created by Australian company Anatomics.
Related Posts
KW Plastics Receives FDA No-Objection Letter
KW Plastics, headquartered in Troy, Alabama, has confirmed that it has received a no-objection letter (LNO) from the Center of Food Safety and
IAPD Announces Multiple Award Winners at 61st Annual Convention and Plastics Expo
The International Association of Plastics Distribution (IAPD; Overland Park, KS), an international trade association comprising companies engaged
JEC Names Innovation Award Winners
JEC has named the companies who have won a composites Innovation Award. The winners will receive an award at JEC Asia, taking place
Norplex-Micarta Announces EnableX Prepreg Molding System
EnableX is a technology system from Norplex-Micarta that allows continuous fiber prepreg to be co-cured in a multi-material molding system
New PPS-Based Polymer Formulated for Molded Parts With Tight Dimensional Tolerances
Italian chemicals company and compounder RadiciGroup (Gandino) launched five new grades of a material based on polyphenylene sulfide
Implementing Lightweight Honeycomb Core Technology
Industry leaders from three continents gather in Belgium to share experiences. Industry leaders in commercial transportation, industrial packaging
3D Printed Composite Sternum and Rib Cage Implanted for the First Time in the US
Chondrosarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects the bones and joints and is resistant to traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy
TOMRA Hosts International Audience at its 2017 event
Germany-based TOMRA Sorting Recycling hosted a global conference in mid-October 2017 at its TOMRA Leads event designed “to
Milacron’s First Klear Cans Hit Store Shelves; Partnering With S&W Fine Foods International
Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry, has revolutionized
Gurit Wins Automotive Contract
Gurit has received a contract for the production and supply of carbon fiber-based exterior car body panels from an Italian automotive