3M Applies Its Adhesive Know-How to Improve Wearable Medical Devices

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When Joe’s heart-rate monitor kept falling off, he asked his doctor, “Isn’t there a better way to make it stick?” Thanks to 3M, there is. The company that makes everything from Post-it® Notes to structural adhesives that hold airplanes together, also makes advanced medical adhesives that can hold for up to two weeks.

When considering adhesive science and the challenges of a substrate like skin, design engineers know sticking-to-skin is trickier than you would think. With the addition of 3M™ 4076 Extended Wear Medical Tape to its extensive portfolio, 3M’s Medical Materials and Technologies business has given medical device manufacturers and engineers a long-term wear, acrylic-based adhesive solution designed to increase patient comfort and provide a strong and reliable bond in challenging applications.