The Doctors Couldn’t Relieve his Condition, but 3D Printing Did

You may not know what paresthesia means, but chances are that you have experienced it. The condition is described as a prickly, numbing sensation—a pins-and-needles kind of feeling—on the skin. It is often temporary—as when your leg falls asleep—but in chronic cases it can be very uncomfortable and detrimental to quality of life. That’s what happened to a British gentleman, who felt a prickling sensation from the rib cage to the collar bone whenever clothing touched his skin. Medical specialists were unable to determine the cause of the condition or find a remedy. That’s when design bureau Bullfrog (Leicester, UK) stepped in and 3D printed an anatomically specific cage-like support that prevented his clothing from touching his skin.