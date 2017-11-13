PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

DSM and Meister Announce Innovative Medical Textile Constructions Made of Dyneema Purity® Fiber

by | Nov 13, 2017 | Daily News, Medical, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

DSM Biomedical, a global solutions provider in biomedical science and regenerative medicine, today announced a novel braiding technology of DSM’s medical grade UHMWPE fibers, Dyneema Purity® fibers. for use in the design and construction of medical devices. The new constructions of Dyneema Purity fiber are available by means of a patented platform technology entitled “IMPLANTABLE HOLDING DEVICE” developed by partner, Meister & Cie AG. This platform technology offers medical device manufacturers design freedom and possibilities for device miniaturization.

DSM’s Dyneema Purity fibers offer medical device manufacturers freedom of design to meet specifications due to their high strength, low profile, and superior abrasion resistance. Pairing the unique properties of Dyneema Purity fiber with this new platform technology with Meister, better enables the interfacing of textiles to other medical device components, reducing the amount of metal required in the device, thereby resulting in less chance of metal debris and inflammation in a patient’s body, leading to better patient outcomes.

