First Polymer-Based Vertebral Body Replacement Implant Cleared by FDA

FDA has approved the first vertebral body replacement system manufactured from PEEK-Optima HA enhanced polymer. Orthopedic implant manufacturer Omnia Medical VBR (Morgantown, WV) received 510(k) clearance from FDA for the medical device, which it developed in collaboration with Jalex Medical (Westlake, OH), which contributed product development and regulatory assistance, and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions (Thornton Cleveleys, UK), which provided the material.

Vertebral body replacement is a type of surgery used to treat unstable fractures of the lower or middle regions of the spine, explains the Laser Spine Institute on its website. The highly invasive procedure involves replacing the damaged vertebra with one or more implants made of metal, ceramic, acrylic, carbon or, in this particular case, PEEK in order to improve alignment.