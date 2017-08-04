Hip 3D-Printed Models Save Time in Surgery

Slipped capital femoral epiphysis is the most common hip disorder in children aged 9 to 16, affecting about 11 in 100,000 children in the US annually. It’s treated via surgery to reshape the head of the femur, and needless to say – the quicker that the operation can be completed, the better. That’s why scientists from the University of California San Diego have been experimentally using 3D-printed models of patients’ hips to reduce surgery time by approximately 25 percent.

In the study, pediatric orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vidyadhar Upasani operated on a total of 10 children. With five of them, he first practised on 3D-printed models of their hip joints. These were made by a team led by MD student Jason Caffrey, using CT scans of the patients’ pelvises. The models featured a honeycomb-like internal structure that simulated the structure of bone.