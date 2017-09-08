Hybrid 3D Printing With Thermoplastic Urethane Creates Low-Cost, Mechanically Robust Wearables

A frequent cause of failure in wearable electronic devices is the mismatch between rigid electrical components and soft, flexible materials that conform to the body’s movements. This disparity in flexibility concentrates stress at the junction between the hard and soft elements. Now, researchers have created a new additive manufacturing technique for soft electronics, called hybrid 3D printing, that integrates soft, electrically conductive inks and thermoplastic urethane (TPU) with rigid electronic components into a single, stretchable device. It is described by the researchers as an important first step toward making customizable, wearable electronics that are lower in cost than current devices while being mechanically robust.
The breakthrough is the result of a collaboration between the lab of Jennifer Lewis, Sc.D., at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and J. Daniel Berrigan, PhD, and Michael Durstock, PhD, at the US Air Force Research Laboratory. A press release on the Wyss Institute website, which is reprinted below, describes the research in some detail. A paper also has been published in the Advanced Materials journal.
Related Posts
Imerys Acquires UK Plastic Recycler
Imerys Performance Additives, Toulouse, France, has announced its acquisition of Regain Polymers Ltd., a plastic recycler headquartered in West
Adhesive Composite Reinforcements From Chomarat
Composites and textiles provider Chomarat has developed FX, its new range of adhesive reinforcements. ’FX is an adhesive applied to our fabrics
Flexfab Announces Expansion of High Performance Thermoplastic Composites Manufacturing Capability
Flexfab of Hastings MI has announced investment in its thermoplastics composites manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids MI. The company
Hot and Cold Running Micro Plastics
If you start your workday, as I do, by checking your “plastics” newsfeed, you would have been bombarded the last couple of mornings with
Electrically Tuned Polymers for Composites Applications
ARC Technologies has teamed with CompositeTechs to promote development of a series of electrically tuned polymer formulations for the plastics
Low Cost Carbon Fiber
The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) has selected technology center Western Research
Hybrid 3D Printing With Thermoplastic Urethane Creates Low-Cost, Mechanically Robust Wearables
A frequent cause of failure in wearable electronic devices is the mismatch between rigid electrical components and soft, flexible materials that
Novel Process for Creating Aircraft Interior Modules
Thermoplastic honeycomb technology specialist EconCore has joined forces with Diehl Aircabin to develop next-generation solutions for
Low-Friction ABS, PC/ABS Grades Target Critical Automotive Applications
Elix Polymers (Tarragona, Spain) has developed a range of specialty grades of acrylonitrile-styrene-butadiene (ABS) and polycarbonate (PC)/ABS
AOC Announces Price Increase
The company annouces price increase for the USA, Canada and Latin America. AOC announces a price increase of US$0.07/lb. for all products in