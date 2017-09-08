Hybrid 3D Printing With Thermoplastic Urethane Creates Low-Cost, Mechanically Robust Wearables

A frequent cause of failure in wearable electronic devices is the mismatch between rigid electrical components and soft, flexible materials that conform to the body’s movements. This disparity in flexibility concentrates stress at the junction between the hard and soft elements. Now, researchers have created a new additive manufacturing technique for soft electronics, called hybrid 3D printing, that integrates soft, electrically conductive inks and thermoplastic urethane (TPU) with rigid electronic components into a single, stretchable device. It is described by the researchers as an important first step toward making customizable, wearable electronics that are lower in cost than current devices while being mechanically robust.

The breakthrough is the result of a collaboration between the lab of Jennifer Lewis, Sc.D., at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) and J. Daniel Berrigan, PhD, and Michael Durstock, PhD, at the US Air Force Research Laboratory. A press release on the Wyss Institute website, which is reprinted below, describes the research in some detail. A paper also has been published in the Advanced Materials journal.