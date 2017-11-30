A Kevlar-Based Artificial Cartilage

Researchers at the University of Michigan and Jiangnan University develop an artificial cartilage made with a Kevlar-based hydrogel.

The unparalleled liquid strength of cartilage, which is about 80 percent water, withstands some of the toughest forces on our bodies.

Synthetic materials couldn’t match it—until “Kevlartilage” was developed by researchers at the University of Michigan and Jiangnan University.