NPE2018 to Feature new Medical Parts Processing Zone

A new Medical Parts Processing Zone will be one of the features of the Technology Zones at the upcoming NPE2018 trade show in Orlando, Fla. in May 2018.

This new sector-specific zone, to be located on the show floor in the South Building, will focus on plastics materials, processes and technology advances for medical devices and diagnostics in healthcare industries.

“Propelling the demand for this specialized zone is the forecasted three percent growth in revenue from medical device manufacturing anticipated by 2023,” said Glenn Anderson, NPE2018 Executive Committee Chair. “This growth is centered around the emerging trend of using plastics in the medical and healthcare industries to create pioneering medical devices, equipment and treatment items. Breakthroughs in the use of plastics will drive future medical care efficiencies and bring life-saving advances to hospitals globally. The Medical Parts Processing Zone will connect new technology providers with equipment manufacturers to source medical innovations and support the business initiatives of vertical market attendees.”