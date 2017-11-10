Rostec Presents a Prototype of a Carbon Implant

The implants are made of carbon composite materials (CCM) with programmable biomechanical properties based on the technology developed by Shvabe holding company, a member of Rostec.

According to expert assessments, the cost of medical devices made of CCM will be 1.5-2 times lower than the price of imported counterparts of metal and ceramics, and their useful life will be 3.5-4 times higher. Commercial production is expected to start after 2022.