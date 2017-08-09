The Surprising Impact of Color on Medical Device Design

Once upon a time, white was the color of choice in the medical ecosystem. It connotes purity and sterility, qualities that mesh well with the expectations of medical care. In the early 1900s, “surgical green” gained popularity. There are several theories as to why, but the most logical reason is that green, which is the opposite of red on the color wheel, can help doctors see better in the operating room. Since physicians see an awful lot of red stuff during surgery, the mind gets numb to the hues, and begins to see a homogenous crimson tide. Looking at something green refreshes the eyes and restores visual nuances. Blue has similar properties. Things change, though, and today’s medical space is much more inclusive when it comes to colors, and that’s where Hueforia sees an unmet need.

Thermoplastics compounder RTP Co. (Winona, MN) launched Hueforia, which it calls its color development team, to meld expertise in color design and materials. Hueforia consults across a range of sectors, but “medical is one of our largest markets,” noted Jeremy Cramer, Color Technical Specialist, who led a webinar today on the use of colored thermoplastics in medical devices.