UK Funds Research Into Next-Gen Plastic Implants

The development of next-generation polymer-based medical implants has gotten a boost from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the United Kingdom’s main funding agency for engineering and physical sciences research. The agency has awarded a £1,053,480 ($1.3 million) grant to Rylie Green, PhD, from Imperial College London to explore new types of plastics that are combined with natural body proteins. These will form implants that encourage interaction with surrounding nerves to prevent rejection.

The current drawback with conventional medical implants is that they can trigger inflammatory responses that are difficult to control, which can lead to rejection, notes a press release from the college. However, there is growing evidence that the body is less likely to reject implants made from plastic.