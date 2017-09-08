Hot and Cold Running Micro Plastics

If you start your workday, as I do, by checking your “plastics” newsfeed, you would have been bombarded the last couple of mornings with articles about a study showing that plastic particles are in our tap water. A global study carried out by Orb Media , an independent non-profit news site, and the University of Minnesota School of Public Health claims to have found that micro-plastic fibers are present in more than 80% of water samples collected on all five continents. To make matters worse, writes Orb, “microplastics have been shown to absorb toxic chemicals linked to cancer and other illnesses, and then release them when consumed by fish and mammals.” And because of their size—plastics can break down into nanometer-scale particles—they could potentially migrate through the intestinal wall and travel to nymph nodes and other organs, writes Orb.