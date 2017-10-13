Clariant Packaging Solutions Extend Shelf Life of Oxygen- and Moisture-Sensitive Probiotics

Muttenz, October 10, 2017 – Clariant, a world leader in Specialty Chemicals, with its Healthcare Packaging business unit, announces a combination of packaging solutions that protect the potency and extend the shelf life of probiotics in nutraceutical products by inhibiting their exposure to damaging oxygen, moisture and light.

“As probiotics are living ‘good’ microorganisms, it is essential to protect them from exposure to elements – oxygen, moisture, and UV light – that can damage or kill the probiotics along with their effectiveness,” explained Stephane Rault, Product Manager for Clariant Healthcare Packaging. “The optimal way to protect the most sensitive probiotics often involves a combination of ‘active’ and ‘passive’ solutions.”