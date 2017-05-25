WannaCry Ransomware Also Infected Medical Devices

The aptly named WannaCry ransomware that crippled the digitized world over the weekend struck scores of hospitals in the UK as well as a smaller number of healthcare facilities in the United States. It appears that the hack also drilled down into some connected medical devices.

Forbes reports that a Bayer-branded radiology device in a U.S. hospital was affected by WannaCry ransomware. Although the source did not disclose the specific device nor the hospital where it is installed, Forbes writes that “it appears to be radiology equipment designed to help improve imaging” and is used for monitoring a “power injector, which helps deliver a contrast agent to a patient.”

Bayer confirmed to Forbes that it had received two reports from U.S. customers, noting that operations were restored within 24 hours. According to cybersecurity experts, patient safety was not at risk since the device’s safety features are not controlled via the Windows operating system, which the hack targeted. WannaCry ransomware did not aim to infect medical devices, but some were affected because they are connected to the hospital’s network.