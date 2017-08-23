Raepak Launches Biopolymer Plastic Bottles

Raepak (Wymondham, UK), a global supplier of plastic packaging, has introduced two new 100% recyclable biopolymer bottles that the company claims are direct replacements for standard HDPE and PET fossil-fuel-based plastics. One is a 100% biobottle and the other is a 50% biobottle that includes 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. The bioplastic bottles provide these benefits,

according to Raepak:

Lower greenhouse gas emissions, reduced carbon footprint; Made from renewable raw materials; Derived from sugarcane waste, not from oil; No deforestation; No atmospheric carbon dioxide is generated; Fits back into the recycling chain; No difference in performance or color as standard oil-based bottles; Same manufacturing processes; Can be combined with PCR material.

David Irvine, Raepak’s head of digital & marketing, answers PlasticsToday’s questions.