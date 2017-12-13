Barrier IML PackagingConcept Brings Shelf Appeal to new Type of Mayonnaise

Creating a new brand in the food industry often involves more than just developing a new taste or texture. More and more, brand owners in the food space are creating new and exciting packaging to differentiate their products. That’s what Clover (Roodepoort, South Africa) recently did when it created packaging that gave its new type of mayonaise a new look and additional benefits with a barrier in-mold label (IML) package.

The barrier IML packaging also stands out on supermarket shelves thanks to its shape. As a promotion, customers buying Cream O’Naise get a bonus reusable tub, giving them a great incentive to start collecting the entire range of six different tubs. Injection molder Polyoak (Cape Town, South Africa) gave the tub its special shape, while Verstraete IML (Maldegem, Belgium), part of Multi-Color Corp., took care of the associated barrier IML labels.