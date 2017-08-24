Constantia Flexibles Winner of German Packaging Award 2017

Constantia Flexibles proudly announces that it is once again one of the winners of the prestigious annual German Packaging Award. The company’s film-based product CompresSeal won in the category Sustainability for 2017. The award will be officially handed over to winners at a gala event in Berlin, Germany, on September 26.

“Congratulations to our Head of R&D, Achim Grefenstein, and his team at our plant in Weiden, Germany. They have developed an innovative product in a short period of time that gives our customers a sustainable solution to use in flow packs for coffee, nuts, savory foods, as well as Stand Up pouches for liquids,” said Stefan Grote, Executive Vice President of the Food Europe Division.