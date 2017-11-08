Metsä Board Opens Registration for International Packaging Design Competition

Finland-based Metsä Board, a leading European producer of paperboards, including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraft liners, has announced it has opened registration for the Better with Less—Design Challenge packaging design competition.

Registration for the packaging design competition runs from Nov. 7, 2017, to March 31, 2018. Entries can be submitted at www.betterwithless.org/participate.

“Billions of consumer packages are consumed globally every day, and the amount is growing,” says Metsä Board in a press release. “The Better with Less—Design Challenge is challenging packaging designers to create ever more environmentally friendly, functional packaging solutions for everyday goods. The international competition jury includes renowned packaging design experts.”