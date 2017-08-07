Nestlé Pure Life Relaunches Brand

Bottled water brand Nestlé Pure Life has refreshed its product through a new global advertising campaign and new packaging. The new tagline is, “Pure Life Begins Now,” which helps achieve Nestlé Pure Life’s purpose, “to inspire a healthier and brighter future that starts with pure quality water.”
Says Nestlé Pure Life, the needs of today’s consumers are evolving; they are shopping the brands that fit into their lifestyle. They’re looking for quality, a consistent taste, convenience, and brands they can count on.
