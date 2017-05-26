Sleeve Label Award Winners Show Ingenuity in Capturing Consumer Attention

“There seems to be no end to the creativity, technological advancement and ‘on-shelf’ ability to capture the attention of consumers that sleeve labeling is bringing to the packaging industry—and the winning entries in this year’s AWA Sleeve Label Awards certainly prove that,” said Corey Reardon, President and CEO of AWA Alexander Watson Associates. He announced the winners during the recent AWA International Sleeve Label Conference and Exhibition 2017 in Miami, FL.

The entries were judged across four specific categories, with special recognition for best-in-show products, by an independent panel of experts: Chairman Yolanda Simonsis, President & Editorial Director, YTC Media Inc.; Dr. Séamus Lafferty, President, Accraply, Inc.; Tom Hammer, Product Manager North America; Flint Group Narrow Web; and Will Schretzman, Vice President, Packaging, Verst Group Logistics.