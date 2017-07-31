Choosing the Best Extrusion Process for Raffia and Woven Packaging Applications

Over the past few years, many major developments have taken place in the raffia and woven packaging sector, including advances in resins, increased capabilities of extrusion lines and improvements in process speed. Raw materials and energy costs remain areas of concern, however. The use of mineral fillers, such as a calcium carbonate masterbatch (CCMB), can improve productivity and reduce costs.

A major dilemma for processors is choosing suitable equipment—either a smooth or grooved bush extruder—when using a high percentage of CCMB. An important factor in extruder selection is understanding the effect of adding the filler/CCMB to a polymer matrix, which significantly changes processing properties.