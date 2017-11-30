Embossed/Debossed Tubes Offer Unique Texture and Visual Appeal

Berry Global, Inc. (Evansville, IN) has been granted a patent related to registered embossing on laminate tubes that extends the vendor’s premium, customized decorating techniques for Personal Care products.
The company’s unique process precisely aligns intricate artwork—words, logos or images with embossing or debossing to enhance the look and tactile experience of laminate tube packaging.
Such tubes are a poly-foil-poly structure that has polyethylene on either side of a thin gauge of foil and some laminate structures also incorporate paper, according to the Tube Council.
