Improved Blister Film From Klöckner Pentaplast

Among a range of pharmaceutical and medical device packaging developments that Klöckner Pentaplast (Montabaur, Germany) will present at ASEAN Pharma Packaging Conference 2017 (APPCON), November 2 – 3, 2017, in Mumbai, India, is a new blister packaging innovation, Pentapharm LiquiGuard. It permits hot- and cold-fill liquids and semi-solids to be formed and packaged directly in a crystal-clear, thermostable laminate film that protects sensitive products from package leaching and moisture gain or loss.

“Pentapharm LiquiGuard provides an advanced option for unit-dose packaging of liquid or semi-solid medications that require resistance to extreme temperatures from hot (120°C/248°F filling) to cold (-183°C/-297°F and lyophilized) during processing, while offering all the benefits of a clear, thermoformable blister film with a customizable moisture barrier,” states Frank Oliveri, Director Global Business Development, Pharmaceutical Packaging.