Consumers Scream for Ice Cream in ‘Crack-Ready’ IML Packaging

Velvety vanilla ice cream surrounded by a luscious chocolate shell packaged in a beautiful pint container showcasing in-mold labeling is just the beginning. The new Magnum Pints are “carefully made to be broken”—meaning the consumer is invited to “crack” the chocolate shell around the vanilla ice cream by squeezing both sides of the packaging.

Introduced in the spring of 2017, the new Magnum Pints are available in many parts of Europe in three flavors: Classic, almond and white. This brand new dessert is quickly winning over markets, stated Verstraete IML (Maldegem, Belgium), a global designer and printer of labels specifically for in-mold labeling technology. Brand owner Unilever (London) and injection molder MikoPac (Oud-Turnhout, Belgium) worked with Verstraete to achieve this unique new packaging.