Bottled Probiotics Innovate With Push-Button Cap

The first-ever line of shelf-stable, “mix-to-drink” probiotic beverages reaching U.S. shelves relies on an innovative closure made using Branson spin-welding technology from Emerson (Danbury, CT). The technology permits a patented, breakthrough cap design that dispenses probiotics with the push of a button. Produced by Karma Culture LLC (Pittsford, NY), Karma Wellness Water’s cap protects the dry probiotic cultures to maintain the highest efficacy without the need for refrigeration, giving Karma a crucial edge in developing and marketing new nutritional and wellness beverages.
“The KarmaCap design, sealed with Branson spin-welding technology, has been vital to our ability to deliver the only shelf-stable probiotic water available,” says C.J. Rapp, Karma Culture CEO. “The factor of shelf stability is important for retailers who may have little to no refrigerated space. And, it’s ideal for consumers’ busy lifestyles. They now can toss one of our beverages, like Karma Probiotics, into a briefcase or gym bag, knowing that it will retain potency, even without refrigeration.”
Related Posts
M. Holland Company Announces Hire to Expand Flexible Packaging & Rotational Molding Plastics Distribution
M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resin, announces the hire of Frank LaRocque as the company’s new Film and Flexible
Contract Medical Molder Minnesota Rubber and Plastics Doubles Cleanroom Capacity
Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (Minneapolis) has doubled cleanroom manufacturing capacity at its Litchfield, MN, facilities in response to
North American and EU Plastic Trade Associations Create Global Coalition to Harmonize Testing Protocols
Three major international plastics recycling organizations have announced a partnership designed to coordinate efforts on testing protocols
Manufacturing Day: Hundreds of Students get Schooled on Injection Molding by M.R. Mold & Engineering
M.R. Mold & Engineering’s founder and President, Rick Finnie, is laser-focused on changing the perception of manufacturing and promoting
Indorama Ventures Acquires DuPont Teijin Films
Thailand’s Indorama Ventures, one of the world’s largest PET resin makers, is buying DuPont Teijin Films, a joint venture between U.S. group Dow
Bottled Probiotics Innovate With Push-Button Cap
The first-ever line of shelf-stable, “mix-to-drink” probiotic beverages reaching U.S. shelves relies on an innovative closure made using
Magna Joins BMW, Intel in Self-Driving Vehicle Development
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc. is partnering with BMW, Intel Corp. and Mobileye, an Intel company, to develop a self
Report: 50 Percent of Manufactured Goods Will Be 3D Printed
A report developed by financial services agency ING is issuing a dire warning about 3D printing: by the year 2060, this technology could wipe
BASF Develops First Semi-Transparent Polyamide
BASF has now succeeded in developing a semi-crystalline polyamide that allows light to pass through largely unhindered. Ultramid®
Israel-Based Plastics co. to Base U.S. Manufacturing Operations in Houston
Israel-based plastics manufacturer Starplast signed a 181,540-square-foot industrial lease in north Houston, which will serve as the base