Bottled Probiotics Innovate With Push-Button Cap

The first-ever line of shelf-stable, “mix-to-drink” probiotic beverages reaching U.S. shelves relies on an innovative closure made using Branson spin-welding technology from Emerson (Danbury, CT). The technology permits a patented, breakthrough cap design that dispenses probiotics with the push of a button. Produced by Karma Culture LLC (Pittsford, NY), Karma Wellness Water’s cap protects the dry probiotic cultures to maintain the highest efficacy without the need for refrigeration, giving Karma a crucial edge in developing and marketing new nutritional and wellness beverages.

“The KarmaCap design, sealed with Branson spin-welding technology, has been vital to our ability to deliver the only shelf-stable probiotic water available,” says C.J. Rapp, Karma Culture CEO. “The factor of shelf stability is important for retailers who may have little to no refrigerated space. And, it’s ideal for consumers’ busy lifestyles. They now can toss one of our beverages, like Karma Probiotics, into a briefcase or gym bag, knowing that it will retain potency, even without refrigeration.”