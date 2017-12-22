PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

IML Barrier Plastic Pail Keeps Bulk-Packed Sausages Fresh

by | Dec 22, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news Superfos SuperLiftA German meat producer is using the SuperLift plastic pail from RPC Superfos (Lidköping, Sweden) for its bulk-pack sausages. Metten Fleischwaren (Finnentrop, Germany) selected the RPC bucket for its long shelf-life, easy-handling, and brilliant look, as well as its In-Mold Labeling (IML) oxygen-barrier protection.

The company is using the large 4.6-L injection-molded SuperLift polypropylene pail for five types of sausages that it sells in bulk consumer packs, including Germany’s most popular variety of the veal-based bockwurst, Dicke Sauerländer. The 226mm/9 inch diameter pail’s barrier label allows for a nine-month shelf-life at ambient temperatures. To help achieve this, Metten subjects it to a high-temperature autoclaving (retorting) process for 1½ hours.

