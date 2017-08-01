Perstorp Receives U.S. Food-Contact Approval for Capa for Bioplastics Grades 6500D and 6800D

Perstorp Group (Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands), a global producer of specialty chemicals for a variety of industries and applications, announced it has acquired food-contact approval in the United States for its Capa for Bioplastics grades 6500D and the new 6800D. By adding Capa 6800D to its product portfolio, Perstorp can now offer a higher molecular weight product to give customers more choices and flexibility in finding the right formulation.

Bioplastics is a focus for Perstorp, and is an important part of the company’s commitment to the environment and vision for a more sustainable future. Capa for Bioplastics exhibits excellent biodegradability properties and can improve bioplastic solutions, as well as enable unique product characteristics. In the bioplastics market, Capa is typically used for bag and film, paper cup and packaging applications.