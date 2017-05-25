Phthalate-Free PP Developed for Injection-Molded Rigid Packaging

Consumers and brand owners are demanding a lot from packaging. Today’s fast-paced lifestyles drive demand for prepacked food including hot-filled packaging cups and bottles that may also be microwavable. Consumer expectations also include packaging that is robust, easy to open and distinctively shaped with vibrant graphics. What’s more, these challenges need to meet regulatory requirements while lowering weight and cost by reducing packaging thickness with down gauging, faster production cycle times, and minimizing waste and the environmental impact.

Sabic (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) is helping customers in packaging industry to meet these many challenges by extending its FLOWPACT impact copolymers family with a new Sabic PP FPC70 polypropylene for rigid packaging. This high flow (MFR 70) impact copolymer grade based on a phthalate free catalyst is an injection-molding grade developed for applications such as containers, caps and closures in rigid packaging and for consumer goods.