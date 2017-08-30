Child-Resistant Pouch Targets Cannabis and More

Few good things come easy. Mary Lee, co-owner of BagEm Packaging Services (Toronto), a supplier of flexible packaging in Canada, was approached three years ago by a company in the United States that wanted a child-resistant package for use in the cannabis industry.

“After numerous revisions and modifications, we finally got it,” says Lee of the patented pouch designed with a unique open/close mechanics. “It’s been certified by an independent laboratory to be compliant with ASTM D3475, the child-resistant packaging standard. That’s also the equivalent of CFR 1700.20.”

Frequently timing is everything, and it is no different here: The development comes against the 2016 announcement by the Government of Canada that it would legalize marijuana in 2018.