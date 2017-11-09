PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Constantia Interactive: New Packaging Solutions for the Digital Age

Nov 9, 2017

Constantia Flexibles is continually developing new packaging solutions that are eye-catching and reflect current trends. Beginning in November 2017, the packaging expert offers a unique comprehensive solution for interactive packaging in the food and pharmaceutical industries that opens up a multitude of digital communications and marketing opportunities. In doing so, the company offers to take on the printing and the implementation of the contents as well as the data management.

Digitalization is finding its way into all areas of our lives. A current survey conducted by Constantia Flexibles on the topic of packaging in the food industry in Germany reveals that an interactive packaging solution makes the product itself more attractive to 49% of German consumers.

