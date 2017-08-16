DuPont Accelerating in Bioplastics for Packaging and More

DuPont (Wilmington, DE) sees a clear route to helping the planet through the use of high-performance bioplastics for packaging and other end-use products including textiles and engineering plastics.

That’s no small task, yet one the company has both embraced and recorded notable milestones. For example, the company’s breakthrough Bio-PDO compound turns a formerly chemical process into an eco-efficient biological one. DuPont’s commitment to innovative biomaterials aims to revolutionize the materials’ landscape, specifically in packaging. In March, the company’s continued commitment to R&D in innovative biomaterial solutions earned it “Bio-based Materials Company of the Year” recognition by research firm Frost & Sullivan.