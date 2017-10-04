PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

HPP Bulks Up to Advance Beyond Plastic Packaging

Oct 4, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials

plastic news HiperbaricHigh pressure processing vendor Hiperbaric’s innovative bulk production system permits the use of glass bottles, metal cans and beverage cartons for HPP.

Held last month in Chicago, Process Expo is all about food and beverages, primarily on the processing side, but the exhibition inside McCormick Place’s North Hall also served up a healthy amount of packaging. One of the most remarkable discoveries found among the 500-plus booths was an inventive twist on a proven processing method that yields dramatic new packaging possibilities.

HPP Bulks Up to Advance Beyond Plastic Packaging

October 4, 2017

