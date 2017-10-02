Nova Chemicals Launches new Sealant Resins for Flexible Packaging Applications

Canada-based Nova Chemicals has introduced three new sealant resins for flexible packaging applications.

The new resins, including VPsK914, SPsK919 and SPs116, can be used in applications such as hot fill and institutional packaging.

Developed for multi-layer film structures, the new octene resins have been developed by using the firm’s advanced Sclairtech technology.

VPsK914 is an ultra-durable and abuse-resistant resin developed for demanding packaging applications.

Suitable for packaging sharp and heavy contents, the new resin combines low seal initiation temperature with a broad sealing window for better packaging runs.