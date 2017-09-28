The Path to Creating ‘the World’s First Fully Degradable’ Plastic Bottle: Waiakea

Waiakea Hawaiian Volcanic Water will start using a fully degradable bottle in the next year, reducing the lifespan of the packaging by 98%. In creating the ‘technology with the potential to change the entire CPG industry worldwide’, scientists have had to approach packaging from a completely new angle, says the brand.
