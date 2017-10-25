Uflex Cooks Up a Highly Functional Rice Bag

One of the United Kingdom’s largest rice suppliers, Veetee, faced four obstacles that were stymieing the company’s overall brand value:

1. Diminished shelf appeal of the big bags at the point of sale (POS);

2. Ergonomic discomfort of consumers while carrying the bags;

3. Restricted opening of the bags which posed a difficulty in accessing the product;

4. Poor stacking ability with frequent slipping of the bags.

As India’s largest multinational flexible packaging materials and Solution Company, Uflex approached Veetee with a holistic solution to plug these gaps so that the true potential of the brand could be unleashed.