Polymer Additives Granted Halal and Kosher Certification

Corbion (Lenexa, KS) has been awarded halal and kosher certification for variants of its Pationic polymer additives product line. Part of an extensive range, Corbion’s Pationic products are used as antistats, lubricants, acid/catalyst neutralizers, dispersants, mold release agents, processing aids and antifogging agents They improve the processability of polymers and final product performance in the polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and engineering thermoplastics industries.

“Halal is one of the fastest growing consumer segments in the world—expanding beyond food to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and packaging,” says Mick Potenza, Corbion sales manager. “Meanwhile, for some export countries such as Indonesia and the Middle East, halal certification is a must. Now, with halal certification of individual products within our Pationic range, we can provide our customers with a solution to develop complete halal products, right down to the raw materials used to create the packaging.”